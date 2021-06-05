Insider Selling: American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $784,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABML opened at $2.06 on Friday. American Battery Metals Co. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69.

Get American Battery Metals alerts:

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.