Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CEO Sells $6,631,021.80 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

