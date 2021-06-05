Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $211,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,713,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00.

CDLX stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.