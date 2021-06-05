Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $187,500.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $785.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $713.85.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

