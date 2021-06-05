Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GL opened at $106.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

