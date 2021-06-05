Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells 1,245 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,828.00.

IGMS stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.56.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

