Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Sells 119,587 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53.
LESL stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
