Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Sells 18,715 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,443,229.44.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21.

On Thursday, April 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55.

TSE:SLF traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$65.21. 601,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,065. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$48.11 and a 1-year high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.