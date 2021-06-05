Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

IBKR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of IBKR opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $2,618,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,487,811 shares in the company, valued at $502,881,386.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,779 shares of company stock valued at $57,286,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

