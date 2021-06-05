Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 6,250 ($81.66) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 6,450 ($84.27).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,320 ($69.51) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a one year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of £167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

