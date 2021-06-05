Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
VLT opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $14.54.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
