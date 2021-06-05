Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 655.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 296,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 256,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

