Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Position Lowered by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $282.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $287.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.82.

