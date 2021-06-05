Investors Buy High Volume of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,373 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 941% compared to the typical daily volume of 228 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.