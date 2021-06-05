InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 720,229 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

