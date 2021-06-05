iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lifted by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.08 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

