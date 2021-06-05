iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.40. 2,643,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,082. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

