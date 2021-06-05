iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after buying an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,907,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

