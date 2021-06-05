iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

