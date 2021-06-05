Jabodon PT Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Jabodon PT Co. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for approximately 4.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

