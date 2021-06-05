Jabodon PT Co. Invests $2.91 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 163,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,952 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

