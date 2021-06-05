Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 1.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.36. 1,696,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,529. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

