Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 3.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after buying an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,057. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

