Jarvis+ Reaches One Day Volume of $174,977.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $666,808.92 and approximately $174,977.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00076302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.42 or 0.01014603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.86 or 0.10041061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053460 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

