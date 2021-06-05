John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 91895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 779.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

