John S. Riccitiello Sells 217,124 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unity Software by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

