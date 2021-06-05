Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,193 ($41.72). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,190 ($41.68), with a volume of 423,010 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JMAT. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,171.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $112,512.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.