Jonathan Satchell Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Stock

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 165.60 ($2.16) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.32. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Learning Technologies Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.