Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $132,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $202.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.