Journey Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,622. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.52. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

