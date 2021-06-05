Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,081,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,406,662. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

