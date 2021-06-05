JUST Price Tops $0.0677 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $152.92 million and $49.43 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

