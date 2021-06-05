Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (KALA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $379.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

