Kandi Technologies Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 35,793 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,730 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 7,816.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,092,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 682.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNDI stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

