Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

KRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

KRT stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

