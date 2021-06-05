Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

