Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.85

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.07. Keppel shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 104,790 shares.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

