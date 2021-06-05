Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Prospect Hill Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378,948 shares of company stock worth $309,192,418 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

SNOW stock opened at $242.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

