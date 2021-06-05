Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50.

