Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period.

PKB stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

