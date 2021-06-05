Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 507 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in V.F. by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,934,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of VFC opened at $79.03 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

