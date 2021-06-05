Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 626 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $136.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.94. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

