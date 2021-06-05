Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 126 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX opened at $102.56 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

