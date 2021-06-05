Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IGM stock opened at $381.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.21. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $261.44 and a one year high of $392.37.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.