Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,386,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 244,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

STNE opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

