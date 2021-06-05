Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 229.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

