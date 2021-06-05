Kevin B. Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin B. Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

ATI stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

