KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 85,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.73 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

