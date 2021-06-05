Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 99.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

