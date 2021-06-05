Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $8,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

